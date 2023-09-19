Qatar’s Al Sadd held by Sharjah to a goalless draw at AFC Champions League

Al Sadd has failed to progress from the group stage in the last two editions.

Qatar’s Baghdad Bounedjah missed a chance to secure a win at home against the United Arab Emirates Sharjah in the AFC Champions League opener on Monday.

The veteran Algerian striker missed a penalty in the 54th minute, which was the most promising chance after Al Sadd missed 15 shots at the Emirati box.

Dominating over Sharjah, the Qatari footballers managed 65% ball possession in the match and held a formidable defence, as the Emirati squad only had one shot on target.

It was a frustrating home game for the Qataris as Al Sadd failed to progress from the group stage in the last two editions of the AFC Champions League.

At the AFC stage, Qatar football teams have been disappointing as earlier this year, both Al-Arabi and Al-Wakrah were eliminated at the playoff stage.

Playing at Al Janoub Stadium in August, Al Wakrah got the short end of the stick after losing 1-0 to Navbahor of Uzbekistan.

On the same night, Al Arabi faced defeat in their match against FC AGMK of Uzbekistan at the Al Thumama Stadium.

The playoff stage was an opportunity for either of the Qatari teams to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan are the defending champions, having defeated Al Hilal in the 2022 final.