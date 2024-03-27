Qatar Fine Arts Association showcases 37 artworks at Elite Exhibition in Katara

Such exhibitions in Qatar are taking place as the local art movement continues to witness growth across the country.

The Qatar Fine Arts Association opened the Elite Exhibition at Katara Village on Tuesday, showcasing 37 artworks by Qatar’s citizens and residents, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

Running until April 16 in building 13, the exhibition displays art pieces inspired by different art schools and techniques, from portraiture to sculptures, and ceramics.

The artworks reflect the local heritage while resembling the interactions between human beings and nature.

Qatar Fine Arts Association artist Yusuf Al Sada said the exhibition serves as a platform for artistic and cultural exchange between the artists and visitors.

“The exhibition shines a spotlight on the positive and bright image of the Qatari art movement, along with the experiences of pioneer artists and young people. it offers an opportunity for the public to taste the art and listen to the artworks that the exhibition embraces,” he said, as cited by QNA.

Artists include Issa Al Mulla, whose work highlights the different schools of art with the use of a wide range of banknotes and coins as a new artistic method.

Artist Hussein Al Nasiri is also showcasing a painting inspired by his personal experience, reflecting “his escapades from plight to peace” as well as “his love for goodness, art and beauty,” he told QNA.

Such exhibitions in Qatar are taking place as the local art movement continues to witness growth across the country. Different local entities, such as Qatar Museums, have been working to enrich the local art scene, drawing the attention of global artists to visit the country.

One such example is the Jedariart programme which has enabled artists to embellish Qatar’s streets through murals and street art and can be spotted on highways and in neighbourhoods.

Launched in 2020, the programme for public art is among the most prominent initiatives by Qatar Museums that contributed to the entity’s mission to incorporate art in every corner of Doha.

A study in 2023 by the University of Lausanne in Switzerland found that Doha is among global cities emerging culturally through its arts and buildings. It found that Doha and Abu Dhabi are overtaking cities like New York as new cultural capitals.

Doha was named as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 whereas Qatar’s Lusail City was named as the ‘Capital of Islamic Culture’ for the year 2030 in recognition of its position as a “historical cultural beacon.”

Qatar also celebrates other countries’ cultures annually under the Years of Culture initiative, launched in 2012 to encourage cultural interactions starting with Japan. Morocco is the current Years of Culture partner, offering a cultural exchange between the two regional countries.