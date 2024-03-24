Sheikha Al Mayassa, Fashion Trust Arabia react to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino departure

Piccioli’s exit from the atelier is especially sentimental for the Qatari creative community, as the Italian designer played a pivotal role in bringing the region’s first Valentino exhibition to Doha.



The departure of Pierpaolo Piccioli from Maison Valentino has sent shockwaves the world over.



The Italian fashion designer is exiting the atelier after 25 years, with observers speculating that his all-black Autumn/Winter 2024-2025 collection, Le Noir, was a foreshadowing of his imminent farewell from the fashion house.



Piccioli’s forward-thinking vision has also contributed significantly to the growth of a burgeoning creative sector in Qatar’s evolving landscape.



Over the years, he has supported the Qatari Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) initiative and has worked closely with FTA’s Co-Chair, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

‘You created a dream world’ – Sheikha Al Mayassa

Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa, the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for Piccioli’s support for the region’s creatives over the years.



According to the Qatari royal, Piccioli’s quarter-century at Valentino “created a world of dreams, palettes of endless colours, and engages us all so thoughtfully.



“Thank you for all that you have done to support the Arab designers through the @FashionTrustArabia and @M7.Qatar,” she added in her post.

Valentino’s soon-to-be former Creative Director photographed with Qatar’s Sheikha Al Mayassa. Source: @almayassabinthamad, via Instagram.

From 28 October 2022 to 1 April 2023, Msheireb M7, Qatar’s hub for all things innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion and tech, transformed into a time capsule – exhibiting and paying homage to the haute couture brainchild of the fashion house’s founder: Valentino Garavani.



The Forever – Valentino exhibition, which also showcased ensembles from the private collection of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, was curated by Massimiliano Gioni, artistic director of the New Museum New York, and the fashion critic and author Alexander Fury – who worked closely with Valentino’s soon-to-be former Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.



In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Piccioli discussed the atelier’s largest and the region’s inaugural Valentino exhibition before its launch. He said that it showcased a visual “open dialogue” between his designs and those of the atelier’s founder.

‘End of an era’ – FTA

Also taking to Instagram to express their gratitude to Piccioli, FTA said that his support for the Qatari initiative was a testament to his “true nature of mentorship and dedication.”



The trust further added, “his departure from Valentino marks the end of an era, yet his legacy in fashion and unparalleled creativity and vision while also empowering emerging talents everywhere will forever continue to inspire and uplift the next generation in fashion.”



In 2019, Piccioli was part of a panel of judges for the FTA’s inaugural Award Ceremony, celebrating the region’s creative talents.

Alongside Piccioli, other judges included Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Olivier Rouesteing, Carla Bruni, Imaan Hamma and Sonam Kapoor.



While in Doha for the FTA award ceremony, he told Vogue that fashion and design should be a platform for “inclusivity rather than exclusivity”.

‘Not all stories have a beginning, end’ – Piccioli

Piccioli’s Valentino voyage began in 1999 as the lead of the atelier’s accessories division. Later in 2016, he rose to become the company’s sole Creative Director – succeeding Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Now, as his journey draws to a close, Jacopo Venturini, Valentino’s CEO, said in a statement that he was, “grateful to Pierpaolo for his role as creative director and for his vision, commitment and creativity that have brought the Maison Valentino to what it stands for today.”

However, on his departure from Valentino, Piccioli remarked, “Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live a kind of eternal present that shines so bright that it won’t produce any shadows. I’ve been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I’ve existed and I’ve lived with the people who have woven the weaves of this beautiful story that is mine and ours.”

He added, “Everything existed and exists thanks to the people I met, with whom I worked, with whom I shared dreams and created beauty, with whom I built something that belongs to all, and that remains immutable and tangible. This heritage of love, dreams, beauty and humanity, I carry it with me, today and forever.”