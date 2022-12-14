Doha named Arab tourism capital for 2023

In October, Qatar welcomed about 180,000 visitors, which was a six-year record, according to data analysis from Qatar Tourism.

Doha has been named the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, which held its 25th session at the Arab League General Secretariat on December 13, 2022.

Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, permanent representative of Qatar to the Arab League, spoke at the gathering and presided over Qatar’s delegation. He thanked the Council and the Arab Tourism Organization, led by Bandar bin Fahd Al Fuhaid, for their work in this area.

Doha is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which began on November 20 and is scheduled to last through December 18.

Naming Doha the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 honestly reflects and shows its renown as a destination for travellers from all over the world, he said.

He emphasised the tolerance, good treatment, and hospitality of the country’s leadership, government, and people, adding that Qatar has proven its potential for good organisation, management, and hospitality after receiving hundreds of thousands of football fans during the World Cup tournament.

“This helped to refute the charges and lies peddled by some parties with specific agendas that Qatar is incapable to conduct the World Cup,” he said, in reference to allegations by Western media against Qatar.

Doha’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023 strengthens this success and shows appreciation for the nation’s enormous efforts to achieve this widely regarded prestigious position, he added.

In October, Qatar welcomed about 180,000 visitors, which was a six-year record, according to data analysis from Qatar Tourism.

The growth is largely attributable to a plethora of occasions, fresh products, and football mania.

The number of visitors has progressively climbed over the course of the year, with the most recent statistics for October showing that they are now almost a third (32% more than in October 2017) more than they were before the pandemic.

Visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) made up more than a third of all foreign visitors to Qatar in October, drawn by the country’s attractions and family-friendly activities.

Non-GCC tourists made up 66% of all visitors in October, an increase of 10% from the previous month.

Arrivals from outside the GCC were primarily from India, which accounted for 13%, while the United Kingdom made up 4%, and the United States 3%.

Seventy percent of visitors chose to travel by plane this month, while 29% travelled by land, and 1% travelled by water.