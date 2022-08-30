Qatar fencing team secure four medals at U-20 West Asian Championship

Team Qatar’s Jaber Al Fadaaq seized the gold medal in the Mens’ epee event on Monday at the West Asian U-20 Fencing Championship in Jordan’s Amman.

The final match witnessed Al Fadaaq striking down Hassan Al Abed of Saudi Arabia.

Al Fadaaq’s win secured four medals for Qatar at the Asian tournament, while Sheikha Al Abdullah finished third, winning the bronze medal.

Sheikha ended the Women’s U15 Epee event behind Oman’s Jana Al Sharji, who claimed the silver medal, and Jordan’s Jana Abdeen, who fetched the gold medal.

The rest of the medals came from Qatar’s Haya Diyab, who took the silver medal, while Lina Al Buenain clinched the bronze medal in the foil event.

The fencing tournament, which ends on Wednesday, hosted 150 males and females representing 11 countries in the Middle East Region, such as Palestine, Oman, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s involvement in the world of fencing has grown over the decade as the country recently hosted the Fencing Grand Prix Qatar 2022 Foil, which took place at Aspire Dome in January.

The event hosted 304 players from 45 countries, and many global superstar fencing stars participated in the event.

Earlier this month, both Qatar’s men’s and women’s fencing teams claimed the bronze medal in the foil event at the Islamic Solidarity Games.