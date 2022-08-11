Qatar runners catch second gold at Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya

Qatar adds three new medals to its collection.

Abubaker Haydar Abdalla clinched Qatar’s second gold medal on at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, after clocking 47:59 secs in the men’s 800 meters final.

The sports championship took place at the Konya Metropolitan Stadium, where fans witnessed Al-Annabi’s athletes as they secured a total of one gold and two bronze medals on day two.

Ranked 32nd worldwide for the 800 meters this year, Abdalla competed on Wednesday’s final alongside Abdirahman Hassan, another Qatari middle distance runner.

Hassan came in fourth in 48:22 seconds, just missing the podium. With 48:14 seconds, Sadam Koumi of Sudan finished second, while Hafid Rizqy of Morocco secured the bronze for his country with 48:22 seconds.

Bassem Hemeida’s victory in the men’s 400-meter hurdles final on Monday gave Qatar its first gold medal of the Konya 2021 Games.

Qatar’s star, Musab Ali, also secured the bronze medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Monday.

برونزية لكنها بمنزلة الذهب يا مصعب 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2isvjt4Mqw — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) August 10, 2022

Ali finished in third place with a timing of 9:02:53, while Abderrafia Bouassel of Morocco took first place with an 8:57:92. With a timing of 8:58:92, Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim of Djibouti took the silver medal home.

The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in Konya, kicked off on August 11 and will continue until August 18.

This year’s edition was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In total, around 4,200 athletes from 56 countries are fighting to take medals back home, and this year, the Turkish Olympic Committee is organising the event for the first time in its history.