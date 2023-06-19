Qatar equestrian competition heats up with ‘highest’ prize money in history

The QREC’s racing season ended several weeks ago, with preparations being set for next season.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) aims to expand next season’s racing with the highest prize money in the tournament’s history.

QREC Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi noted the forthcoming preparations for the new season were made possible due to constructive feedback from owners and trainers.

“The feedback of owners and trainers have been considered in order to reach the optimum level, especially as the large increase in prize money will intensify the competition,” Al Mohannadi told Qatar News Agency.

“We are keen to benefit from the support of state officials for QREC and to consolidate the international standing of Qatar’s horse racing,” he added.

An increase in prize money isn’t new to QREC, as last year’s Amir Sword Festival had a $10 million jackpot.

“…The prize money of the new season in general will be the highest in QREC’s history. The new season’s programme will be announced soon after having added the final details, including the dates of all race days and the conditions of all races etc,” Al Mohannadi added.

In addition to the rise in financial stakes, QREC will invest in several racing tournaments overseas.

“We have a lot of work to in the coming months, whether in terms of preparing to sponsor several racing events overseas, especially the Qatar Goodwood Festival in England and the Qatar Prix del’ Arc de Triomphe in France, as well as other races abroad, or preparing for the new local season,” said the QREC Chairman.

Over the years, Qatar’s equestrian heritage has grown popular, with the country hosting the Longines Hathab 6th Tour last September.

Earlier this year, the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival was hosted, in which the uniqueness of purebred Arabian horses at various local, regional, and international venues was promoted.