Qatar Stars League clubs to train overseas in pre-season camps

Qatar’s football system is expected to witness a revamp to enhance approaches on and off the pitch.

Qatar football has entered a new era as QNB Stars League (QSL) clubs will prepare for next season through overseas training camps, the league clubs announced on Sunday.

Austria, Turkey, and Spain have all been picked as destinations for the numerous clubs of the QSL, with several teams opting for the landlocked European country. Qatar has been host to Austria for the past few seasons, most recently ahead of the team’s 2022 World Cup campaign.

Crowned champions Al Duhail revealed travel dates for the team’s pre season camp, taking place from 23 July to 11 August.

Al Duhail pre-season training camp to take place in Austria 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/BoyGYIFHnv — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Al Sadd, Al Rayyan, and Al Shamal will all travel for the summer break to Austria, competing in several friendly matches that will be announced in the coming weeks.

The star-studded Al Sadd squad, which fell third in last season’s standing, will stage its training camp in Austria from 1-19 July.

Al Rayyan will kick off its overseas training from 17 July to 7 August before returning for the season opener on 17 August.

Al Shamal, which was at the bottom of the leaderboard in 11th place last season, will begin its training camp from 15 July to 2 August.

The squad is now expecting to rework the team after enlisting Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi earlier this month.

After making the top five teams in the league, Qatar SC will train in Spain from 8-29 July.

Seventh in the standings, Al Markhiya will also play five friendly matches in Turkey from 12 July before returning to Doha on 5 August.

The relocation of training camps for the QSL comes after Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) leaders voiced measures to enhance approaches on and off the pitch.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency, QFA’s Director of Development Fahd Thani Al Zaraa noted that a joint education agreement is being developed to facilitate football regulations and training programmes sufficiently.

The collaboration with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will enlist training courses for coaches and specialists in Qatari football clubs.

The football association will also place a larger emphasis on budgets to better manage activities and sporting teams.