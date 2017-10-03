Qatar condemns mass shooting in Las Vegas
Qatari officials have denounced this week’s shooting in Las Vegas, saying they stand with the US in its efforts to “maintain security and stability.”
The attack killed at least 59 people and injured 500 others, and is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
Police said the gunman was Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white Nevada resident who killed himself when officers stormed his hotel room.
Islamic State has claimed credit for the attack, but offered no evidence. American authorities say it appears Paddock acted alone.
Condolences
In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, Gulf Times reports.
The Emir and several other senior officials also sent their sympathies to US President Donald Trump and those affected.
Qatar’s national carrier is expected to begin flying directly to Las Vegas next year.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.