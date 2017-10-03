Qatar condemns mass shooting in Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay Resort

Qatari officials have denounced this week’s shooting in Las Vegas, saying they stand with the US in its efforts to “maintain security and stability.”

The attack killed at least 59 people and injured 500 others, and is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Police said the gunman was Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white Nevada resident who killed himself when officers stormed his hotel room.

PRESS RELEASE: LVMPD Police Still Working to Find Motive in Shooting https://t.co/T2mXxlvBDm #LVMPDnews pic.twitter.com/ylYLb125rL — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 3, 2017

Islamic State has claimed credit for the attack, but offered no evidence. American authorities say it appears Paddock acted alone.

Condolences

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, Gulf Times reports.

The Emir and several other senior officials also sent their sympathies to US President Donald Trump and those affected.

People in QATAR pray 4 victims of Las Vegas sad tragedy and thoughts are with their families to overcome their ordeals — Dr. M. A. Al-Mulla (@DrMAAlMulla4) October 2, 2017

Qatar's thoughts and condolences are with the victims of the horrific acts of violence last night in Las Vegas, Nevada — Meshal Hamad AlThani (@Amb_AlThani) October 2, 2017

Qatar’s national carrier is expected to begin flying directly to Las Vegas next year.

