Qatar Charity launches major development projects in Kyrgyzstan

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched a series of development projects in Kyrgyzstan, aimed at supporting local communities and improving essential services.

A recent visit by a Qatar Charity delegation, headed by Nawaf Al Hammadi, CEO’s Assistant for International Operations and Programs, marked several significant inaugurations in Kyrgyzstan.

The delegation was joined by Qatar’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Ali Jaber Al Marri, the supervisor of Qatar Charity’s Bishkek office, Abdul Nasser Al Fakhroo and several Kyrgyz government officials, as confirmed in a QC press release.

The trip began with the opening of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani Mosque in Kara-Balta, Chuy Province on August 20. Funded by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalifa bin Ali Al-Thani, this mosque is the fifth largest in the country.

It is expected to serve around 1,000 visitors daily due to its central location in a bustling city. The mosque, which accommodates up to 2,000 worshippers, features three floors with prayer halls, a women’s prayer area, a Quran memorization center, and essential facilities.

Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, Samidin Atabaev, emphasised the value of ongoing collaboration to support similar projects that enhance community welfare.

In his address, Ali Jaber Al Marri expressed gratitude to the donors and Qatar Charity, highlighting the role of such projects in fostering stronger ties between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan.

The second day on August 21, the delegation inaugurated the Ahl Qatar Multi-Service Complex in Issyk-Kul Province. This facility includes a mosque, kindergarten, school, orphanage, and clinic.

The region’s governor underscored the project’s importance for future generations and expressed commitment to its upkeep. Abdul Nasser Al Fakhroo praised the joint efforts and reiterated the project’s role in community development.

The third day on August 22, the delegation celebrated the opening of the Al Rayyan Charity Center in Naryn region. The center offers a mosque, school, kindergarten, health center, housing for orphans, an artesian well, and a sewing workshop.

Both the first vice governor of Naryn and the Kochkor district governor highlighted how the center addresses critical local needs, such as education, healthcare, and housing. Nawaf Al Hammadi noted the impact of the center on the village and concluded the event with the distribution of housing certificates to beneficiaries.

These inaugurations mark a significant step in enhancing community services and strengthening the bonds between Qatar and Kyrgyzstan.