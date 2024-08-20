Qatar Charity, IOM collaborate to provide Sudan with aid following flash floods

The floods exacerbated Sudan’s dire humanitarian situation, caused by the ongoing deadly war.

Qatar Charity (QC) has joined efforts with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to provide internally displaced Sudanese communities with aid following heavy rains and flash floods.

Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Monday that the two entities “initiated a humanitarian project” aimed at providing essential supplies, including shelter materials, to affected families in Port Sudan.

The acting director of QC’s office in Sudan, Tariq Mohiuddin, explained that the initiative will be taking place in different phases, with the first involving the distribution of 550 packages of shelter materials.

Mohiuddin added that the second phase will involve the distribution of 191 tents in different areas affected by floods, including the Sinkat area.

The floods hit Sudan in June, particularly affecting the eastern state of Kassala and Darfur region, following heavy seasonal rains, forcing already displaced people to search for shelter again.

Sudan’s health ministry has confirmed the floods killed at least 76 people on August 14, though it has not updated the figure since then.

On August 9, the United Nations’ refugee agency said at least 11,000 people have been affected by the floods.

The floods exacerbated Sudan’s dire humanitarian situation, caused by the ongoing deadly war.

The war in Sudan erupted last year between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, last year following a period of simmering tensions.

Talks sponsored by the United States aimed at ending the war kicked off in Geneva last week despite the absence of the military, following numerous attempts to halt the violence in the country.

However, the Sudanese government announced on Monday that it will send a delegation to Cairo for talks with U.S. and Egyptian officials.

Speaking to the press in Geneva on Monday, U.S. special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello said delegations from the UN, African Union, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been working on matters concerning humanitarian assistance.

This came after Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council agreed to reopen the crucial Adre border crossing with Chad on Thursday for the entry of aid following its closure for almost one year.

The crossing could enable millions in Sudan’s Darfur region to receive vital aid as they suffer with what the United Nations described as “record levels of acute hunger.”

Qatar welcomed the move on Friday, saying it hoped it would “contribute to facilitating and accelerating the flow of aid to those in need.”

In March, Qatar resumed its humanitarian air bridge to the war torn country following its initial launch in May 2023, through which it evacuated Qatari residency holders.

On June 19, 2023, Qatar pledged $50m to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan.