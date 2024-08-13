Qatar Charity distributes 21,500 food parcels in Gaza

Each food parcel is expected to support a family for a full month, benefiting approximately 100,000 people.

In a collaborative effort with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), Qatar Charity (QC) has delivered 21,500 food parcels to residents of the Gaza Strip.

QC is actively running the ‘Labbeh Gaza’ campaign to address essential needs in Gaza, focusing on food, shelter, and medicine for 550,000 people with a budget of QR 40 million.

On august 12, QC distributed 21,500 food parcels to residents of the Gaza Strip. This initiative aims to alleviate the hardships faced by families in the region, especially during the ongoing war.

These aid packages were distributed via 39 convoys from QC’s office in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Each food parcel is expected to support a family for a full month, benefiting approximately 100,000 people.

Mana Al Ansari, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

“Our goal is to alleviate their suffering by providing essential supplies such as food, medicine, and shelter,” Al Ansari stated.

The aid shipments also included nearly 15 tons of medicines and medical supplies in addition to the food parcels.

QC has developed a $120 million plan to improve humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza, focusing on life-saving measures, shelter, healthcare, education, and economic support, as pledged at the 9th Conference on Effective Partnership for Better Humanitarian Aid in Kuwait.