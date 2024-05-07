Qatar Amir Cup 2024: Al Arabi set up a quarter-final clash with Al Duhail

Four-time winners Al Duhail and defending champions Al Arabi set up an exciting Amir Cup quarter-final clash following comeback victories in their respective Round of 16 matches on Monday.

The second Round of 16 match of the Amir Cup 2024 saw Al Arabi secure their quarter-final spot after a 2-1 win over Al Sailiya.

Abdou Diallo and Rafael Alcantara, the heroes of the match, scored back-to-back goals in the 52nd and 65th minute, leading Al Arabi to a 2-1 victory over Al Sailiya. Their celestial performance not only carried the lead but also brought the defending champions one step closer to retaining their title.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Doha, Al Shamal’s Ricardo Gomes scored the match’s first and his team’s lone goal in the 39th minute.

Star Philippe Coutinho equalizes the score by converting a penalty minutes before halftime, bringing the score to 1-1.

Al Duhail’s Ismaeel Mohammed and Michael Olunga sealed the game with their own goals against the Al Shamal box, booking their spot in the Round of 16.

Last season, Al Arabi was crowned champions of the 51st edition of the Amir Football Cup after defeating Al Sadd 3-0 to clinch the Amir Cup after a gap of 30 years.

Al Arabi raised its championship tally to nine titles, becoming runner-up to the golden record behind Al Sadd, who was the most crowned Amir Cup winner with 18 titles.