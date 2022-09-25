Qatar Airways ups London flights to record seven times a day

Up to four London-Doha flights will take flight per hour between British Airlines and Qatar Airways.

In a record-breaking number, Qatar Airways will soon increase its flights to London Heathrow to seven flights a day after the airline witnessed a spiral of demand to the destination.

The move appears to be a part of a stronger collaboration between the airline and British Airways, simpleflying speculated. The two airlines now offer the highest number of daily flights between Doha and London (9x daily when London Gatwick is added).

The increase from six to seven flights will take place starting on 29 October, shortly before the winter season begins.

However, the seven-a-day flights will not take place daily, only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays due to the increase in demand during the week. The national airline is yet to release the timings for the flights.

Currently, British Airways provides an additional 1x daily flight from Heathrow to Doha. However, on November 1, BA will switch Doha to Gatwick, increasing the number of daily flights from Gatwick to 2.

Yet another award

Meanwhile, in yet more exciting news for the national carrier, Qatar Airways has been named “Airline of the Year” by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, for the seventh time in a row.

The top airline in the world also received three other honours, including Best Airline in the Middle East, Best Business Class Lounge Dining, and World’s Best Business Class.

QA was awarded the same title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and currently in 2022.

Due to its standing as the standard for quality and distinction in the industry, the prestigious 2022 Skytrax award is highly sought after.

Meanwhile, Hamad International Airport, the hub and home airport of Qatar Airways, was recently named the World’s Best Airport 2022, winning the title for the second consecutive year.

“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees,” QA Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways.”