Qatar Airways launches first-ever direct flight service to Trabzon

Looking to book your next vacation? Check out Qatar Airways‘ latest destination.

Qatar Airways has launched its very first ever direct flight service to the Turkish city of Trabzon.

Commencing operations with the Airbus A320 aircraft, the service will run three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The new route marks another milestone in Qatar Airways’ expanding presence in Türkiye, while it continues to serve over 160 destinations worldwide.

With Trabzon as its latest addition, the flag carrier now serves a total of seven destinations in Türkiye, including Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum and Istanbul.

Located in northeastern Türkiye, Trabzon is celebrated for its diverse culture, rich history, and the scenic beauty of the Black Sea coastline. Its natural and historic attractions, such as the Sumela Monastery, Uzungol Lake and the Trabzon Hagia Sophia Museum are highlights of the city.

This new route provides an excellent opportunity for Qatar Airways passengers to explore the unique offerings of Trabzon, ranging from sporting activities and mountain hikes to family getaways.

“Trabzon is an exciting and important new route for Qatar Airways, which solidifies our strong commitment to Türkiye and delivers on the high demand for connectivity between Doha and Trabzon,” said Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

“Reaffirming our commitment to the strong partnership between Qatar and Türkiye, Qatar Airways’ network in Türkiye has expanded to 58 weekly flights during the peak summer season.”

The Trabzon route by Qatar Airways will remain operational throughout the summer season, from 16 June to 22 August, the airline announced.