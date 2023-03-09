PSG’s dream team run ended by Bayern Munich in Champions League last 16

Messi never failed to reach the Champions League quarterfinals in consecutive seasons with Barcelona until now.

Bayern Munich terminated the Champions League wishes of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, beating the star-studded club 2-0 in the second leg of their last-16 tie to reach the quarterfinals 3-0.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg played last month, football’s GOAT and France’s wonderboy was absent from play as the German defence pressed the two superstars.

Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry doubled the advantage in the second half, bounding the Qatar-owned club to be eliminated from the tournament.

Both goalscorers were former PSG players, delivering an awkward moment for the Parisans.

Before the game, Christophe Galtier-side was shorthanded with stars such as Neymar Jr being officially ruled out, yet things got worse as Marquinhos was sidelined in the first half with a rib problem.

Crumbling their defeat at the Allianz Arena and conceding two second-half goals, PSG’s loss has been eyed as the end of the beginning for the dream team.

Messi has now lost the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 for the third season in a row, framing his future with the club as doubtful.

Reportedly rejecting PSG’s first contract renewal due to wage disagreement, Messi may now be impunging the club’s ability to make it to the Champions League final.

With rumors of Mbappe moving to Real Madrid and Neymar to Chelsea, the disappointing fixture could have been the final appearance by the big three.

Coach Galtier blamed the team’s schedule and injuries to key players for losing against the Germans.

“We conceded what was a really stupid first goal at this level,” Galtier voiced.

“Yes, there was pressure from Bayern, but sometimes you mustn’t be ashamed to play it long to get over the pressing. When you’re behind after an hour’s play, it’s difficult,” Galtier added.

France’s wonderboy expressed a tranquil version, sounding, “no, no, I’m calm — the only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1, and then we’ll see.”

“At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed.”