Hakimi to play Bayern Munich despite rape allegation

The Moroccan superstar has yet to speak out publicly after being charged with rape in France.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is set to play for Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening despite being investigated for alleged rape.

Currently being questioned about raping a woman at his home last month, the star will be included in the lineup as both sides seek to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

A vital game for the Christophe Galtier-led squad as Neymar Jr has been ruled out of the season, Hakimi’s skills will be critical for the team’s victory.

A pre-trial judge is presently taking on the merits of the allegation; the 24-year-old’s lawyer Fanny Colin has denied the accusation.

“In my opinion, it follows from the documents which are in the hands of the judicial police that Mr Hakimi has, in this case, been the subject of an attempted racketeering,” Colin said in a statement.

“I remind that the indictment that followed this hearing is a must for anyone who is the subject of an accusation of rape and finally offers Mr Hakimi the possibility of defending himself by opening up a large number of rights, first and foremost that of perusing the file,” Colin added.

“After the few hours of hearing, I retain for my part that the informant refused to file a complaint, refused to submit to the slightest medical or psychological examination, and refused to be confronted with Achraf Hakimi even though the accusation is based exclusively on her words.”

PSG has defended the star, saying, “PSG is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch.”

The Atlas Lions footballer indictment comes as he was named in the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 at FIFA’s The Best awards ceremony of last month.