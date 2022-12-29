Veteran Marco Verratti marks decade at PSG with contract extension

The contract extension allows the Italian midfielder to finish as PSG’s all-time appearance-maker

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 30 June 2026, per an announcement from the Parisian club.

“Italian and Parisian. The talent of a magician,” PSG wrote on their social media channels after their 2-1 victory against Strasbourg.

The Italy international has climbed the 10-year anniversary mark with the club, closing on 400 competitive appearances for the French stars since first joining in 2012.

“It gives me great pride to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I arrived in Paris more than 10 years ago, in this city that I consider my second home,” said Verratti on his extension.

“I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here. I hope to win many more trophies in the Rouge & Bleu shirt.”

Verratti’scurrently the second most capped player in the club’s history behind French legend Jean-Marc Pilorget (435).

The 30-year-old has 11 goals and 48 assists and has the most titles, with the club earning eight french championships, six Coupe de France crowns, six Coupe de la Ligue marks, and nine Trophées des Champions trophies.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of PSG, complimented the Italian prodigy hailing him as “one of the best players of his generation.”

“We are so pleased to see Marco Verratti continue his incredible career at Paris Saint-Germain. Marco has been such a central figure in shaping the story and success of Paris Saint-Germain over the past 10 years, while being one of the best players of his generation,” said Al-Khelaifi.

Marco’s renewal is testament to the continued growth and high ambitions of our club – and is fantastic news for Paris Saint-Germain and our fans.”

Marquinhos and Mpabbe secure 2-1 win

Captain Marquinhos opened the scoring against Strasbourg before a last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty secured the Ligue 1 leaders a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Marquinhos headed in a cross from Neymar, who was later sent off in the 62nd minute for committing a foul and a dive.

The match comes ten days after Mbappe’s hopes of becoming a two-time World Cup winner were cut short by his teammate Lionel Messi.

Christophe Galtier’s side tops the standings with 44 points, while Strasbourg sits in 19th.