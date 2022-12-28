Mbappe overtakes Haaland on list of World’s most valuable XI post World Cup

53 players were able to use the World Cup to increase their market values, according to Transfermarkt’s recent rankings.

The latest World’s most valuable XI players list has been revealed, featuring World Cup stars who saw their market value increase following the tournament in Qatar.

Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot, topped the list, with a whopping value of €180 million ahead of England stars Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, Transfermarkt reported on Friday.

From November 3 to December 23, Man City phenom Erling Haaland was the most valuable player on the planet. The Norwegian temporarily took over for Mbappe, the French superstar’s reign at the top of the rankings.

After winning the Golden Boot at the World Cup and leading his team all the way to the final, Mbappe struck back, increasing his market value from €160 million to €180 million.

Mbappe finished the World Cup with eight goals after scoring a hat-trick in the final, including two penalties. Messi, who scored seven goals in total, was named the player of the tournament.

Messi currently has a market value of €50million Post World Cup, making him the most valuable over 34 player on the planet.

World Cup champions Argentina has seven market value winners, the most notable of which is Enzo Fernández. The Benfica star’s market value increased from €35m to €55m, making him the biggest market value winner in 2022, with a 1000% increase.

Following their outstanding performances at the World Cup, other players such as Gvardiol, Bellingham, and Saka, also saw their market value rise.

Bellingham plays in midfield alongside Pedri, who is worth €100 million.

Thibaut Courtois is worth €60 million and is the goalkeeper in front of a back three consisting of Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Matthijs de Ligt.

The attacking portion of the XI has Vinicius Junior (€120 million), Phil Foden (€110 million), and Saka (€100 million).

Mbappe and Haaland, the latter of whom is valued at €170 million, lead the line in the World’s most valuable XI.

Manchester City striker Haaland recently dismissed the prospect of a future rivalry with Mbappe in the same way that the enduring Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry has dominated football debate for nearly 15 years.

Haaland, who joined City in the summer and has scored 24 goals in 19 games, and Mbappe, who has already scored 12 World Cup goals at the age of 24, have been tipped to succeed Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 37, as the best players in the world in the coming years.

But Haaland does not wish to get involved in a similar rivalry.

“I don’t like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don’t like to compare or anything with that,” he told Viaplay last week.

“I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they’ve been pushing each other as well. I think it’s been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other. It’s been the perfect rivalry.

“But I don’t think about this [rivalry with Mbappe], honestly.”

Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final last weekend but was still unable to prevent France’s eventual defeat to Argentina.

Haaland made a goalscoring return in Manchester City’s first competitive game since November as they beat Liverpool on Thursday night.

Full list of the world’s most valuable XI players post World Cup

GK: Thibaut Courtois (€60m)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (€75m)

DF: Ruben Dias (€75m)

DF: Matthijs de Ligt (€70m)

MF: Jude Bellingham (€110m)

MF: Pedri (€100m)

LW: Vinicius Junior (€120m)

AM: Phil Foden (€110m)

RW: Bukayo Saka (€100m)

FW: Kylian Mbappe (€180m)

FW: Erling Haaland (€170m)