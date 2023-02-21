PSG to target French trio Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and Kouadio Kone 

In the midst of superstar uncertainty, the Parisians are looking for other options to restructure their lineup.

Standout footballers Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, and Kouadio Kone may all join the flanks of Christophe Galtier-led squad, according to reports by L’Equipe.

Amid rumours of trouble in Paris with speculations on Lionel Messi and Neymar departing the pitch, PSG sports adviser Luis Campos is pursuing forward Randal Kolo Muani to strengthen the crew.

The Frankfurt footballer and a member of France’s national team, Muani, is being trumpeted to make a move to Parc des Princes.

The 24-year-old has excelled this season, nailing ten goals and ten assists in 20 matches of the Bundesliga league.

Fellow France forwards Marcus Thuram and teammate Kouadio Kone have also been reported to be a part of the desired trio package.

Thuram is currently finishing off the final six months of his contract at his club Borussia Monchengladbach while 21-year-old Kone is on contract till 2025.

Thuram has been described as an all-around world-class player nailing 11 goals in his 20 appearances.

The German club has conveyed Kone as a ” highly-rated midfielder,” as he uses his body to prevent his opponent on the pitch from making any progress.

No talks have been shared since PSG first announced contract extension talks in January with World Cup winner Messi, but several rumours have spelled that the football GOAT may want to be a part of a more competitive squad.

In addition, Chelsea F.C. co-owner Todd Boehly met with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi to discuss a potential transfer for Brazilian superstar Neymar, according to a report from ESPN.

At 31, Neymar produced one of his best club seasons, but his $263 million signing has continuously framed the club into financial restrictions.

It’s also unclear if Neymar agrees to the trade, but the PSG team has repeatedly wanted the footballer to leave since last summer.