Not for sale: Liverpool owner confirms he is not selling the club

Qatar was recently rumoured to be keen on investing in the Reds to expand its football portfolio, though this has yet to be substantiated.

Liverpool FC owner John Henry clarified that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will not be selling the club any time soon, dispelling any unsaid connections to Qatar on Monday.

“Are we selling LFC? No,” the multi-billionaire American told the Boston Sports Journal in an interview.

“Are (we) talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale,” Henry added.

Multifold of rumours were initiated at the end of last year after the Fenway Sports Group owner in an interview last year pointed to possible investments from outside groups, fostering interest from the Middle East.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner said.

It may be plausible that the club never intended to sell and was testing the market’s waters.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly welcomed the news that FSG was looking for investors.

“As far as I know, we’re looking for investors, and I thought that makes sense. For me, while this process is happening, it’s important that we just keep going and planning,” Klopp expressed.

“These things take time, and I’m not an expert on this, but whenever it will happen, and someone comes in or whatever, things can happen a lot of things in that time. Not just football time, in between as well.”

The news comes as Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani confirmed a bid to purchase Manchester United, a key Liverpool rival.

A bid for 100 percent ownership of the Man United was submitted by Sheikh Jassim, contending against British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe who intends to purchase a shareholding owned by the Glazer family.