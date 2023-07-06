‘Nobody bigger than club’: PSG’s Al-Khelaifi gives Mbappe two weeks to decide fate

Shortly after the departure of Lionel Messi, 24-year-old French star Mbappe decided against extending his current contract with the Parisians.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicised an ultimatum to Kylian Mbappe, giving the star footballer two weeks to decide his future at the club.

Al-Khelaifi also revealed he was shocked by the footballer’s decision to exit the team, addressing the saga during a press conference to appoint Luis Enrique as the new head coach.

“We want him to stay, but he can’t leave for free. There was a verbal agreement, and he had discussed it in an interview,” the PSG chief said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“And I was really shocked to learn that he had decided to leave for free. It’s very disappointing because Mbappe is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, weakening the biggest club in France, it’s not him. When I heard the news, I was shocked and disappointed,” Al-Khelaifi added.

The PSG president conveyed that the French captain has two weeks to decide on his future with the club.

“It’s for him to decide for himself next week, or at most in the next two weeks,” he continued. “And if he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It’s like that for him and everyone else. Nobody is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It’s very clear,” the Qatari director said.

“By the standards of football, you never see your best player leave for free. It just doesn’t happen.”

No comments have been made by Mpabbe, who was seen revelling with Hollywood celebrities at billionaire Michael Rubin’s party bash on the occasion of America’s July 4th.

However, rumours suggest the 24-year-old is keen on suiting up to join Real Madrid, which has been vigorously pursuing the footballer since he emerged as a star.

Despite this, sources from Spanish publication Marca say Real Madrid is unlikely to sign Mbappe this summer and will only manage to secure him if he signs his contract after he is able to negotiate from 1 January 2024

After splashing out £113m on Jude Bellingham this summer, Madrid is unlikely able to afford any more than £200m for Mbappe, according to reports.