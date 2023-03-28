PSG to compete against Manchester City for football prodigy Luka Vuskovic 

At 16, the Croatian footballer is eyed to be an upcoming household name in the football world.

The race is heating up against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, as both teams are contesting for 16-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic for the upcoming Summer.

Tabled to be already offered €12m with bonuses included by Manchester City, PSG will aim to match the price by exploring alternative possibilities.

Already ingrained with financial strain due to their dream team, PSG wants to buy Vuskovic this Summer and loan him to Croatia’s Split FC for a second season, according to reports.

Nicknamed “the next wonderkid” in football, Vuskovic has created a storm of courtesy for his mastery, becoming the youngest scorer in Split’s history.

On the international stage, Vuskovic has made three appearances for his national team at the U16 level against Armenia, Greece and Slovenia.

With a dooming physical stature, the young star would reinforce the defence of the PSG squad as they attempt to move players around this season to compensate for retaining Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said, “we are lucky to have some of the best players in the world who wanted to play at PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs.”

“We are working to keep them. We are going to analyse what we are doing and how to make sure we can continue to develop and do things properly,” Al-Khelaifi added.

The PSG president emphasised that the management’s steadiness would ensure balance for the squad.

“We are not going to make mistakes. We will see in the summer what we need to balance the squad.

I am not worried about the transfer window at all. I am very proud of the future stars who are emerging: Warren Zaire-Emery, El Chadaille Bitshiabu and others,” Al-Khelaifi noted.