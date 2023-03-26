‘Written in the Stars’: re-live the unforgettable Qatar World Cup through your screen

FIFA has released its official World Cup 2022 film “Written in the Stars.” Here’s how to watch it.

Missing the World Cup vibes?

Well, football fans can now re-live the World Cup 2022 glory on screen by watching FIFA’s latest official film about Qatar 2022 titled “Written in the Stars.”

The film, narrated by Welsh actor and avid football fan Michael Sheen, has been made available for viewing on FIFA.com, according to a recent announcement by FIFA.

It serves as a tribute and a forever memory of the first-ever FIFA World Cup held in the Arab World, which has been voted as the best in the tournament’s history.

“Written in the Stars” is a tribute to the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With Sheen’s rich and compelling narration, viewers are taken on a captivating journey through the tournament’s most unique and dramatic moments.

From the electrifying opening ceremony to the heart-stopping finale, the film, produced by Tom Hillier, beautifully captures the unforgettable moments that made the FIFA World Cup in the Arab World truly exceptional.

“This is the story of the Qatari people welcoming the world to their country in November and December 2022 to host the FIFA World Cup. It’s the story of football fans from every continent and time zone, turning their gaze toward the incredible drama unfolding in Qatar,” FIFA said in a statement.

“It’s a story of joy and despair, as big names crash out and underdogs prevail. It’s a story of a historic achievement for the Arab world and ultimately a story that was written in the stars, as Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, led Argentina to glory in one of the most unforgettable football matches ever played.”

Directed by Simon Bisset, Ben Jones, Eddie Mallina-Rourke and Caio Correa, the film provides an immersive experience that allows viewers to relive the excitement, energy and spirit of the remarkable event.

It can be watched here.