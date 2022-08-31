PSG signs Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler to five-year deals

The Parisians have marked their seventh signing of the summer transfer window by agreeing to a €20 million deal for Carlos Soler from Valencia and further tying central midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napol for an estimated amount of £18.5 million, as per reports.

The French team, who has been restructuring this summer, was looking to make another two to three signings to make a strong Champions League campaign after falling short last year.

Spain’s Carlos Soler has been a key target this year as the 25 year- old can cover several midfield positions. Soler has been a threat for the box as he excels in attacking from the midfield line in off-guard strikes.

Soler’s talents have been undeserving at Valencia, which has failed to equip a fitting squad as it has been dealing with financial problems.

Unlike Soler, Fabian Ruiz five-year deal with the French club has been announced officially.

Ruiz has had 15 caps for Spain since making his debut in 2019. The 26-year-old has played 166 games with Napol, scoring 22 goals and tallying 15 assists, contributing to Napoli’s winning title in the 2019/20 Coppa Italia, which saw the team defeat Juventus 4–2.

Despite being domestic champions, PSG has consistently fallen below expectations in the Champions League, coming closest to winning in the 2019-20 season when it lost to Bayern Munich in the final in Lisbon.

Football advisor for PSG Luis Campos has been positioned to elevate the team’s on-field performance by constructing financial space for the Parisians.

Both deals signal that Campos is investing in a long-term run for Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler at PSG.