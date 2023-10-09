PSG return to winning ways after victory at Rennes

The French champions have had a host of bad results, the latest being a 4-1 away loss against Newcastle in the Champions League.

Paris Saint Germain were back to their best after an away win at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Monday, who were unbeaten in the league before the game.

Rennes nearly went ahead in the opening minutes as Arnaud Kalimuendo managed to get a shot, however PSG goalkeeper Donnaruma parried it successfully.

Not long after, Ousmane Dembele skipped past defenders and passed it to Vitinha, who on the edge of the box let off a world class shot and curled it into the net, opening the scoring for the visitors and the Portuguese’s first goal of the season.

PSG were hungry for more, as just minutes after in the 36th minute, 17 year old wonderkid Zaire Emery crossed a beautiful ball into the box, which found Achraf Hakimi’s head to make it 2-0.

However, Rennes were looking to close down PSG’s lead and ignite a comeback, as 15 minutes into the second half, Algerian Amine Gouiri got on the end of a cross with a header and pulled one back for his team.

Summer signing Randal Kolo Muani was brought on to try and halt a Rennais comeback, and was almost instantly rewarded as Hakimi found his teammate in the box. Muani left former French international goalkeeper Steve Mandanda helpless with a well stricken front post finish.

Kylian Mbappe tried to get on the scoresheet with what could’ve been a goal of the season contender, as he ran from the halfway line, eased past defenders and went round the goalkeeper, however blazed his effort over the bar. This is the Frenchman’s fourth game without a goal.

The game ended 3-1 and pushed Luis Enrique’s side to third on the table after disappointing performances in recent matches.

PSG is now scheduled to take on Lorient on 22 October following the international break.