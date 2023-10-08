Max Verstappen follows up F1 title with a triumph at 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen made history on Saturday after securing his third consecutive Formula 1 drivers’ title at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Red Bull speed racer Max Verstappen triumphed at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix (GP) on Sunday, just one day after clinching his third consecutive Formula 1 drivers’ title world championship.

The victory occurred following drama on the circuit with Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton colliding with teammate George Russell at the first corner, edging Verstappen en route to his 14th win of the year.

Hamilton started the race on fresh, soft tires but despite a great start, the famed driver made a mistake on the turn that will now see him face an investigation for his collision with Russell.

Verstappen cruised the finish line with a lap time of 1:27’39.168 ahead of Sprint winner Oscar Piastri, who had been at his best all weekend.

Piastri came out on top after a feverish Sprint Shootout session on Saturday, becoming the first rookie to lead an F1 race in the last ten years.

At third was Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris, who has been on the podium for four races, including the Sprint race.

The duo McLaren drivers finished ahead of Russell, who made a comeback after colliding on the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix.