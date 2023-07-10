PSG enlists Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez in ongoing signing spree

The Parisians are revamping their squad in hopes of restructuring the team as several stars exit the team.

After months of rumors, Paris Saint-Germain has finally secured the talent of Bayern Munich’s defender Lucas Hernandez, signing the footballer on a five-year deal.

Paying an initial sum in the estimate of €40million plus add-ons, Hernandez expressed that the club was a dream destination.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me, and I’m very happy to be here,” the 27-year-old said.

A familiar face in France’s football, Hernandez represented the country in 33 appearances and was a part of the 2018 World Cup victorious squad.

“I talked to them a lot before coming here (Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe). I’m very happy to be joining them and becoming their teammate at club level. I’ve told them that I hope we’ll win more titles together, this time with Paris Saint-Germain,” Hernandez said.

However, injuries have kept the footballer off the pitch, as Hernandez made only 11 appearances in all competitions last season.

Ruled out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his team’s 4-1 Group D win over Australia, the footballer now feels healthy enough to compete.

“The cruciate ligaments are an injury that is difficult to manage. That was seven months ago, and now I’m 100%. I can’t wait for the first day of training and to be at my best with my teammates. My knee is fine, and everything is going really well.”

The French national is the latest star to join PSG’s lineup this summer.

The Parisians have roped in Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid while also enrolling Mallorca’s creative midfielder Kang-in Lee.

Additional firepower has been added to the defensive line as Milan Skriniar signed with the French club on a five-year deal after his free transfer from Inter Milan.

Rising prospect Manuel Ugarte signed a five-year deal with the French champions earlier this month, who reportedly paid a transfer fee in the region of 60 million euros to put off interest from Chelsea.

Bolstering their depth across the board this year, PSG will look completely different than last season, as they have also enlisted a new coach after sacking Christophe Galtier.

Spain’s former coach Luis Enrique will now captain the team to a new approach after losing Lionel Messi to MLS and pending the expected the departure of Neymar Jr and Mpabbe.

In addition, Marco Verratti has been reported to leave the French capital this summer.