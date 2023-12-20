Premier Padel calendar for 2024 revealed

The 2024 calendar will include 25 tournaments in 18 countries across the world.

Premier Padel has announced the 2024 calendar, revealing 25 tournaments spanning 18 countries on five continents that will take place throughout the year.

The season will commence on 26 February 2024 with the Riyadh P1, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season, and will be immediately followed by the Qatar Major.

Several cities will follow after the Gulf State hosting, with tournaments swinging in Mexico and Venezuela before the matches reach Brussels and Andalusia in April and May.

The tour will also be on its first visit to Paraguay and Chile.

The season resumes in Europe and the Middle East – including unexplored Premier Padel locations Rotterdam, Dusseldorf, Sweden, Dubai, and Kuwait City, with further tournaments planned for new sites before the Milan P1 closes the central part of the season, as it has done for the past two years.

Premier Padel is the official professional padel tour governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI).

Last year in August, QSI acquired the World Padel Tour (WPT) from its organizers, Damm, in a bid to unify the world’s professional tour under one entity.

A deal, which took several months, was applauded as a “historic moment for the sport of padel” by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of QSI and Premier Padel.

“This is a historic moment for the sport of padel. As the fastest-growing sport globally, QSI is proud to be at the heart of driving the development of padel professionally worldwide, always placing the players at the centre of our mission to grow the sport everywhere”, Al-Khelaifi stated.

QSI, charted by Al-Khelaifi, the owner of France’s Paris Saint Germain, launched Premier Padel in 2022.