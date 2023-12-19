Third batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets to go on sale 

Fifty-one matches are set to be played across stadiums in Qatar, kicking off January 12 to February 10, 2024.

The third batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, as Qatar gears up to host Asia’s biggest football tournament as defending champions.

The tickets can be purchased on December 20, 2023, at 4 pm local time, according to an announcement by the tournament’s official social media accounts.

Last month, the local organising committee for the AFC tournament announced that an additional 90,000 tickets were sold within 24 hours of a second batch being released.

Most tickets purchased are from Qatar, India, and Saudi Arabia fans.

Among the matches that have sold the most tickets are the tournament opener between hosts Qatar and Lebanon, which kicks off on January 12, and the group stage battle between Saudi Arabia and Oman on January 16.

The high demand for tickets is unsurprising, given the first batch of AFC Asian Cup Qatar was quickly sold out within the first 24 hours of the launch of sales.

Like the second batch, 81,000 tickets were sold, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India leading the way globally for purchases.

Tickets start from as low as QAR 25 and can be bought on the AFC website.

Meanwhile the Hayya Card, initially introduced as a fan visa, will be returning in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, where it will be an all-encompassing visa entry platform.

This announcement came earlier this month from Saeed Ali Al-Kuwari, CEO of the Hayya Platform, in an interview with Al Rayyan TV, where he outlined the multifaceted role of the Hayya Card.

“Anyone who wants to visit Qatar must apply on the platform and choose the appropriate visa. These include entries for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, and other events,” he stated.

After Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Qatar Tourism undertook a strategic overhaul of the Hayya platform, transforming it into a singular portal for all tourists requiring visas to enter Qatar.

The revamped system introduces three new visitor categories for Qatar’s e-visa, which are the A1, A2, and A3.

The A1 category caters to nationalities not eligible for visa-on-arrival or visa-free entry.

GCC residents of all professions fall under the A2 category.

The A3 category, made for international visitors with visas or residency in the Schengen Area, the UK, the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, offers an e-visa facility, exempting travellers from mandatory health insurance for stays not exceeding 30 days.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024, marks the 18th edition of the international men’s football championship in Asia, organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Qatar, the defending champions, will host the tournament following a shift in venue from China due to COVID-19-related challenges.

The tournament will feature 24 teams – a significant expansion from previous editions. The games are planned across nine stadiums in five host cities in Qatar, with most venues having hosted games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.