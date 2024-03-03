Porsche Penske claim first-ever FIA WEC victory at 2024 season-opener in Qatar

The inaugural Qatar 1812 km saw 19 Hypercars, 18 LMGT3 cars, and a record-breaking 14 manufacturers participating in the highly-anticipated event.

Porsche Penske Motorsport took the first win of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship season after leading at the Qatar 1812km on Saturday.

Driven with speed by Andre Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor, and Kevin Estre, the drivers took the chequered flag 33.297s ahead of Hertz Team JOTA, who claimed the runners-up spot with Callum Ilott, Norman Nato, and Will Stevens.

Qatar football team captain Hassan Al Haydos flew the chequered flag after the 335-lap race at the iconic Lusail circuit, which witnessed 19 Hypercars, 18 LMGT3 cars, and a record-breaking 14 manufacturers participating in the highly-anticipated event.

President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, commanded the Qatar 1812 KM as a success.

“For the first time at Lusail International Circuit and in Qatar, we have had the honour of hosting Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship, named in honor of Qatar’s National Day and supported by the Lusail Classic Endurance Race and Qatar Touring Car Championship,” Al Mannai said.

“We are immensely proud of our progress, which is a testament to the country’s dedication to promoting motorsports in the region, and we are pleased to have expanded our expertise in making LIC home to more premiere motorsports events while strengthening the circuit’s legacy,” he added.

Al Mannai promised fans that the race fever is far from over as he stated,”We do not stop here; we are bringing more motorsport action to fans under the banner of Lusail Speed Fest next weekend. The opening leg of the 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar is returning to LIC, and we look forward to offering thrilling two-wheel on-track action.”

A spectacular fireworks display capped off the racing weekend, as the highly anticipated race spanned nearly 10 hours.