Planning an Eid trip? Here are five easy visa travel destinations for Qatar residents

Attention all travel enthusiasts with Qatari residency! Check out this carefully curated list of visa-friendly destinations for your next Eid trip.

With Eid around the corner, there’s no better time to ignite your wanderlust than with an exciting new travel destination that will not require weeks of visa preparations.

In an era where hassle-free travel is a top priority, Doha News brings you a compilation of enchanting countries—Armenia, Bolivia, Uganda, Oman, and Seychelles—that warmly welcome most nationalities with open arms and, importantly, offer a streamlined visa process.

Above all, each destination included offers a unique and astonishing destination that will have you reaching for your passports in excitement.

It’s time to pack your bags, embrace the spirit of exploration, and embark on a memorable journey to these breathtaking corners of the globe.

Armenia: where ancient meets modern

Unsplash

Step into a time capsule and explore the fascinating fusion of ancient history and contemporary charm in Armenia. Most Qatari residents can easily obtain an e-visa or visa on arrival and embark on a journey through this captivating country. Check your eligibility here.

Uncover a rich tapestry of historical landmarks, from the ancient monastic complex of Geghard to the spellbinding ruins of the Tatev Monastery. Indulge in the vibrant culture of Yerevan, sample delicious Armenian cuisine, and be captivated by the warm hospitality of the locals.

In short ,Armenia is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Bolivia: nature’s wonderland

Sur Lípez, Bolivia [Unsplash]

Are you an adventure enthusiast? Well, Bolivia, with its stunning landscapes and vibrant indigenous culture, is a visa-friendly destination that promises an extraordinary experience for visitors.

Qatari residents can obtain a Bolivian e-visa, which is valid for up to 90 days and is easy to apply for.

Traverse the otherworldly Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest salt flat, and witness surreal landscapes that defy imagination. Explore the awe-inspiring Andes Mountains, dive into the mesmerising Amazon rainforest, and be enchanted by the ancient ruins of Tiwanaku.

Bolivia’s untouched beauty and vibrant traditions will leave you in awe at every turn.

Uganda: the wild safari wonderland

Unsplash

Nature, wildlife, and stunning landscapes: embark on an epic adventure in Uganda, a land of untamed beauty.

With an easy visa policy for most Qatari residents, Uganda can allow you to witness nature’s marvels up close. For most nationalities, Uganda offers an e-Visa or visa on arrival. You can check your eligibility here.

Track magnificent gorillas through the lush rainforests of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, set sail on the mesmerising Nile River, and embark on thrilling safaris in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Uganda’s incredible biodiversity, including the famous Big Five, will leave you awe-inspired and create lifelong memories.

Oman: the jewel of Arabia

Unsplash

Immerse yourself in the rich history and natural wonders of Oman, an enchanting country offering Qatari residents entry with an easy e-Visa. However, to apply, your residence card should have at least 6 months of validity upon entry to Oman.

From the bustling souks of Muscat to the vast desert landscapes of Wahiba Sands, Oman promises an unforgettable journey.

Explore the magnificent forts and castles, unwind on pristine beaches, dive into vibrant underwater worlds, and experience the warmth of Omani hospitality.

Seychelles: see the blues

[Unsplash]

Indulge in a tropical getaway like no other in the pristine islands of Seychelles, which has been a popular travel destination for many people, and for good reason.

With a visa-free policy, this Indian Ocean gem offers a blissful escape. However, visitors will only be required to obtain a permit upon arrival if they meet certain criteria, which is relatively easy.

Sink your toes into powdery white sands, swim in crystal-clear turquoise waters, and discover vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Explore nature reserves, hike lush trails, and unwind in luxurious resorts.