Paris Olympics to mark Mutaz Barshim’s farewell from the Olympic Stage

As a seasoned Olympian, the 33-year-old won Olympic gold and two silver medals in 2016 and 2012, among several international achievements.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim has revealed that the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be his last appearance in the games, expressing pride in his numerous accolades, including Olympic and World Championship titles.

Speaking to Africanews, the world champion who is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, said his goal is to retain his gold medal from Tokyo and set a high standard for future high jumpers to surpass.

“I want to create a legacy. When I retire, I want to look back and say, I’ve done the most that’s possible to be done,” Barshim told the media outlet.

“I want my name to be mentioned whenever high jump is mentioned,” he added.

Barshim’s legacy as one of the greatest high jumpers of all time will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.

At 33 years old, the Golden Falcon of Qatar has become a household name for locals and the rest of the world.

Becoming the only high jump athlete to win five World Championship medals, Barshim has also nailed an Olympic gold and two silver medals in 2016 and 2012.

In 2020, Barshim was applauded for his sportsmanship as he decided to share the gold medal with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi after both athletes continued to clear the same height of 2.37 meters for numerous runs.

Celebrating together, draped in each other’s flags and joyously embracing on the track, Barshim has called the moment a purely emotional decision that reflected his respect and love for his competitor.

However, Barshim has now pledged that he will not make the same gesture again if given the chance in Paris.

“That won’t be repeated. We will battle until the very end,” he told Africanews.

The Paris Olympics are set to kick off from July 26 to August 11.