Paris 2024 Olympics: Qatar to feature 14 athletes in its 11th appearance  

Mutaz Barshim will lead the pack, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the men’s high jump gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and two silver medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) announced on Sunday that 14 male and female athletes will compete in the 33rd edition of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, set to kick off from July 26 to August 11.

As the countdown to the Olympics begins, QOC highlighted that Qatar will represent itself in five federations: athletics, volleyball, shooting, weightlifting, and swimming in Paris.

Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim, a beacon of inspiration, will lead the team as he marks his fourth Olympics appearance.

At the press conference, it was confirmed that the 33-year-old star, alongside Shahad Mohamed, the only female Qatari athlete, will carry the Qatar flag at the opening ceremony.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Barshim exemplified sportsmanship when he ended the nail-biting jump-off between him and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, sharing his gold medal with his competitor instead.

Qualified athletes

As a seasoned Olympian, Barshim won Olympic gold and two silver medals in 2016 and 2012, among several international achievements.

Track and field athletes Abderrahman Samba, Abubaker Haydar, Bassem Humeida, Ismail Dawood, and Ammar Ismail will join Barshim and Mohamed.

Saif Mohammed and Shahad Mohammed have also qualified for the list, with Saeed Abu Sharab and Rashid Saleh Al Adhuba competing in the shooting tournament of the Olympics.

Qatar’s weightlifter Fares Ibrahim will return to the Olympic tournament after competing in the 2016 and 2020 games.

In the 2016 Summer Olympics, Ibrahim placed eighth in the men’s 85 kg before being updated to seventh after original bronze medalist Gabriel Sincraian failed a drug test.

In 2020, Ibrahim made history after winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting.

The 26-year-old put up 177kg in the snatch before sliding into the clean and jerk, setting an Olympic record in that lift with a weight of 225kg.

Qatar’s Sherif Younis and Ahmed Tejan will mark their third consecutive Olympic appearance this summer.

The duo stars, who ranked 15th in the FIVA classification for the Paris Olympics, will look to win another medal after capturing bronze in the Tokyo Games.

Abdulaziz Al Obaidly will represent Qatar in swimming.

This summer, 10,500 athletes from over 200 national committees and a refugee team will compete in 329 events.

The event will see 10,500 athletes from 200 National Olympic Committees compete in 32 sports in 329 events at 35 venues with the presence of 20,000 media representatives and 45,000 volunteers. There will be a total of 754 events and 350,000 hours of television coverage.