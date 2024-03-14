OliOli® Launches Family Pass For Ramadan

Enjoy OliOli®’s interactive galleries: jump in Wondersphere, bring art to life in Future Park or have splashing fun in Water Gallery.

Embark on a journey of family fun and bonding at OliOli® this Ramadan. This season, OliOli® is launching a delightful treat for big families, with their limited-edition Family Passes.

Prices start from QAR 249 for 2 children and the same number of adults go free, valid from 11th March to 9th April.

As a family-centred play museum, OliOli® is committed to crafting cherished memories for families.

Their Family Passes are the perfect way to make the most of the season and explore the immersive exhibits that OliOli® has to offer, with fun-filled learning experiences and hands-on activities around every corner, designed to spark creativity, curiosity and imagination.

OliOli® Family Pass:

2 Children + 2 Free Adults QAR 270 QAR249

3 Children + 3 Free Adults QAR 405 QAR369

4 Children + 4 Free Adults QAR 540 QAR489

5 Children + 5 Free Adults QAR 675 QAR609

6 Children + 6 Free Adults QAR 810 QAR729

Join OliOli® for an unparalleled Ramadan experience full of excitement, togetherness, and memories that will last a lifetime! Hurry as there’s limited availability – secure your spot by booking online now to make the most of this incredible offer.

Learn more and book your visit at www.olioli.qa/olioli-family-pass.

What is OliOli®

A play destination in Doha, designed for ultimate family fun! OliOli® was made with love for families to come together, play and bond. It’s a spacious indoor sanctuary where hands-on activities inspire positive play. Kids are free to wander, wonder and discover in spaces designed to foster their creativity, curiosity, and imagination.

In partnership with the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, this one-of-a-kind venue supports Qatar’s 2030 vision by strengthening the pillars of Human Development and Social Development. At OliOli® Doha, families can experience the joy of discovery in six purpose-built galleries that are a testament to the power of positive play. One of the most exciting galleries is the WonderSphere. This custom-designed structure is supported by over 7,000 kilograms of steel with a unique shape inspired by the form of a pearl – a tribute to Qatar’s history and pearling culture.