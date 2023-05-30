Neymar to Manchester City? Guardiola ‘in touch’ with PSG star ahead of summer move

French football experts have questioned whether the Brazilian superstar is the ‘biggest flop’ in football history.

Neymar has reportedly been in touch with Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola amid speculations of an exit from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The French outlet L’Equipe reported that Guardiola made a phone call to the Brazilian superstar to probe the footballer’s state of mind ahead of the summer window.

However, the report said a transfer to City remains unlikely as Neymar’s injury proneness at 31 years old has cast doubt over his potential on the pitch.

Recovering from an ankle ligament surgery, Neymar’s season with the Parisians can be described as morbid, with French pundits and PSG Ultras singling out the star’s performance.

Earlier this month, PSG ultras voiced their anger at the South American outside the club’s headquarters and during matches, reportedly telling Neymar to “get lost.”

Sports pundit Daniel Riolo called out Neymar for his lack of effort, describing his transfer to the club as undeserved for the Parisians despite scoring 18 times in 29 games this season.

“[Neymar] had half a good season because he was preparing for the World Cup. He was just in training,” the French journalist said at the beginning of the year.

“Do we realise that Neymar, in terms of recruitment and salary, is the biggest flop in the history of football? I can’t think of a bigger flop for what it cost, it’s horrible.”

Now it appears a farewell to Neymar is in order, especially since his transfer of a record $269 million has weighed heavy on the team’s wage bill.

Cutting costs is vital as UEFA’s Financial Fair Play has forced the Qatari-owned squad’s wage bill to be reduced by 30%.

However, experts say a more likely for Neymar could be Chelsea, as reports claim co-owner Todd Boehly recently met with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi for a potential trade.