Xavi tackles potential Messi return to Barcelona as PSG contract expiry looms 

The PSG forward is set to make a decision on his future in the next few days amid next month’s expiring contract with the Parisians.

Barcelona has made no secret of its desire to retrieve Argentine forward Lionel Messi, with Coach Xavi becoming the latest to voice his wishes to see the GOAT back at Camp Nou.

“I told the president that Messi’s return makes sense. No doubts at all, he is perfect for our system and idea. I’ve the tactical plan in mind with Leo,” Xavi told Sport.

“It’s up to Leo. I think he has to decide, it’s up to him… I’m speaking with Leo, yes,” Xavi added.

Lionel Messi wants to make a decision on his future in the next days.



It does NOT guarantee that Messi will announce his new club in few days — but wants to pick future club ASAP.



No official bid from Barça yet due to FFP.



Al Hilal bid remains the same since April.

Meanwhile, renowned sports journalist and insider Fabrizio Romano said Messi will likely be choosing his future in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona remaining probable.

In February, Xavi said the doors will “always be open” for the legend to come “home” amid spiralling rumours of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Messi knows that Barcelona is his home, and the doors are open, I said this many times,” the former midfielder said.

“He’s my friend — we are in permanent contact, a potential return will only depend on him. Leo is the best player in history, he’d always fit in,” Xavi added.

However, a return to Barca is contingent on the club’s unstable financial situation, which has scarcely improved since the shocking departure of the World Cup champion.

With Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets marking their farewells this season at Barca, a financial space has opened for Messi.

However, La Liga’s strict regulations may force the 35-year-old legend to find other solutions in other leagues, such as the Premier League, Saudi League, or American Major League Soccer (MLS).

No official bid from Barcelona has been released due to UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations, however, Al Hilal’s bid has remained the same since April, which stands at a reported €500 million per year.

The superstar legend has just one game of the season left with PSG and will take on Clermont Foot 63 on 3 June.