Msheireb to open new luxury resort on Qatar’s coast

All photos courtesy of Msheireb Properties

Construction of a new QR500 million luxury spa and hotel based on “Arabic and Islamic wellness principles” has commenced in northern Qatar.

The Zulal Wellness Resort, which was announced yesterday by Msheireb Properties, is being billed as the country’s “largest spa and wellness center.”

Spread across some 28 hectares on the northern tip of Qatar (about 120km from Doha), the resort will cater primarily to tourists.

Msheireb Properties

In a statement, Msheireb’s CEO Abdulla Hassan Al Mehshadi said:

“Zulal Wellness Resort will be a calm haven for international visitors where they can enjoy health and wellness experiences which bring a true taste of the region. While strengthening our development portfolio, our latest project also brings vital investment to the country, enabling Qatar to grow its tourism sector.”

Work on the resort began in November, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of April 2018, the main contractor Al Sraiya Contracting said on its website.

What’s at Zulal

In addition to its beachfront, the resort will include separate housing facilities for tourists traveling with and without their families.

Msheireb Properties

Shared facilities will be accessible to people staying in both resorts.

Additionally, health and fitness will be encouraged in a “playful, interactive way” via family activities and classes for adults and kids.

“Utilizing herbs and ingredients which are indigenous to Qatar and the region, Zulal Wellness Resort will be the first wellness destination the region to bring focus to Islamic culture and values, and give international visitors a truly Middle-Eastern experience,” Msheireb said in its statement.

Crowded market

The Zulal development is the latest in a series of resorts being planned around Qatar. Many appear to be trying to woo the same type of clientele – Muslim families.

For example, just last year, the Simaisma Resort, also in northern Qatar, opened its doors to the public.

Simaisma Resort

The alcohol-free development describes itself as a family getaway. It is run by the Murwab Hotel Group, the relaunched hotel operating arm of Katara Hospitality.

Meanwhile, another resort that’s coming up soon is the Vichy Célestins Spa Hotel by Retaj.

It will be located next to the Aqua Park on Salwa Road, around 30 minutes’ drive from central Doha, and about the same distance from the Qatar’s border with Saudi Arabia.

Retaj

Also dry, the resort will have a medical spa, an artificial lake and a waterfall. It was slated to open late last year, but has since been delayed.

Nearby, the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, which is owned by Al Rayyan Hospitality, is being constructed on 257 acres of land.

Hilton

It is expected to open in 2019. Features include a water park, marina, dive center, cinemas, pools, health club, spa and retail space.

Some 13 restaurants, bars and lounges are also planned.

