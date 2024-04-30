Rev your engines: Baraha Luxury Classic Cars Exhibit hits the road

Msheireb Downtown Doha has transformed into an open-air garage for the exhibit’s 15 classic cars on display.



The Baraha Luxury Cars Exhibition shifted into gear on Monday, with Doha’s car enthusiasts flocking to Msheireb Downtown Doha for the event’s opening ceremony.



The Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association (GQCCA), in partnership with Msheireb Properties, have kickstarted the second edition of the exhibition — which features a curated collection of sleek classic cars.

Stepping into nostalgia, the exhibition features 15 classic cars — including Maseratis, Fords, Chevrolets, Mercedes Benzs, and more, including six vehicles from the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.

Sheikh Faisal, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GQCCA, said that “the Association was keen on selecting vehicles that reflect Msheireb during the sixties and seventies, and we are proud of the fruitful cooperation with Msheireb Properties in organising this exceptional event.”



Echoing Sheikh Faisal’s sentiment, Ali Al Kuwari, Msheireb Properties’ CEO, said that the show is one of the development company’s “most vital events, providing great value to its attendees by showcasing an important era in Qatar’s history, which witnessed significant development across all fields to which these cars contributed.”



Other attendees at the opening included Hafiz Ali Abdulla, the Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties and Britain’s Ambassador to Qatar, Neerav Patel.



Although the Msheireb exhibition lasts only five days, local media reports that motorheads can still anticipate the upcoming Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition on the Pearl, featuring upwards of 50 vintage cars on display.