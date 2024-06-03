Msheireb Downtown Doha sets new global standard with the Guinness World Records title™ for the ‘Largest Underground Car Park’ in the world 

The design improves connectivity across the wider city area, with underground basements extending over the entire district.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, Qatar’s pioneering sustainable and smart city district, has clinched the Guinness World Records™ title for the “Largest Underground Car Park” with capacity of 10,017 spaces. The Guinness World Records™ recognition highlights the creative thinking that went into designing Msheireb Downtown Doha to create a sustainable urban district that sets a new benchmark for future smart city projects globally.

Msheireb Downtown Doha was designed for the human scale, which starts from the ground up. Locating car parking and building services underground has allowed the district to keep streets traffic-lite, enabling narrow, pedestrian-friendly walkways. This design improves connectivity across the wider city area, with underground basements extending over the entire district.

“We wanted to reclaim outdoor spaces for the community by removing vehicles from the streets around Msheireb,” said Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari. “The Guinness World Records™ for the Largest Underground Car Park is a testament to our dedication to creating a sustainable and innovative city district that prioritises the well-being of our community. By locating car parking and building services underground, we enabled architects to design attractive buildings with active façades on all sides.”

With an impressive capacity of 10,017 vehicles spread across six levels, Msheireb Downtown Doha’s underground parking system ensures ample space for residents, tenants, and visitors. The cutting-edge facility boasts an intelligent parking system that guides drivers to available spaces, making the parking experience seamless and hassle-free.

The underground parking system also had a significant impact on building design by removing the need for back service entrances which improved street quality and aesthetic cohesion.

As the flagship project of Msheireb Properties, Msheireb Downtown Doha has been designed to revive the historical downtown area with a new architectural language that is modern yet inspired by traditional Qatari heritage. The district incorporates the latest smart city technology and sustainability features, making it a model for future urban development’s worldwide.

Raafat Tawfik, Guinness World Records™ Official Adjudicator, commented, “We are thrilled to recognise Msheireb Downtown Doha for its outstanding achievement in creating the Largest Underground Car Park. This feat showcases the district’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing the urban living experience.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha’s underground parking is just one of the many features that make the district a unique and attractive destination. With its pedestrian-friendly streets, diverse mix of residential, commercial, and retail offerings, and cultural attractions such as the Msheireb Museums, the district has become one of Qatar’s go-to destinations for residents and visitors alike.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel – MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.