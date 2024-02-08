Msheireb Downtown Doha scores big with 2.5 million visitors amid AFC Asian Cup

Msheireb Downtown Doha also served as the official hub for media participating in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

A whopping 2.5 million visitors have transformed Msheireb Downtown Doha into a bustling hub as the AFC Asian Cup 2023 approaches the end, attracting a diverse crowd of football fans from every corner of the globe.

More than 41,000 visitors also used the tram and an average of 14,000 visitors made their way to Msheireb Galleria daily, where culture and football fervour took centre stage.

“We are excited to be the go-to destination for visitors and residents during the AFC Asian Cup 2023,” said Senior Director of Corporate Communications Hafiz Ali Abdullah.

“Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to proudly showcase Qatari culture with thrilling activations and unique design features.”

Throughout the initial tournament stages, Msheireb Downtown Doha had lined up various activities. The Asian Sikka, featuring booths from all 24 participating countries, brought a new set of diversity to the city.

Football enthusiasts took on the challenge of football bowling, football golf target, and subsoccer games.

Football screenings at Baraha Msheireb brought fans together, while the open-air ‘Baraha Musical Concert,’ in collaboration with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, offered a blend of sport and culture.

Msheireb Downtown Doha also served as the official hub for media participating in the AFC Asian Cup 2023. It hosted over 2,000 media representatives that participated in the tournament.

Located close to the Souq Waqif, Msheireb Downtown also offered interactive Msheireb Museums and a variety of fine dining and international cuisines.