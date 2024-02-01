Moura Beauty Clinches Top Honors at International Hair Extension World Championship

Moura Beauty’s journey of excellence spans over 15 years, with a significant presence of 7 years in the Arab market.

In a remarkable showcase of talent and expertise, Qatar’s own Moura Beauty has swept the International World Championship in Hair Extensions, held in Moscow.

The studio, acclaimed for its professional hair extension services, dominated the competition in the expert category by winning 5 of the 6 top awards available,

thereby elevating Qatar’s stature in the global beauty industry.

Moura Beauty’s journey of excellence spans over 15 years, with a significant presence of 7 years in the Arab market. Based in Duhail, Qatar, the studio has become

a destination for high-quality hair extension services, attracting clients not only from Qatar but also from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

The studio stands out for its self-produced range of hair extensions. Specializing in cutting-edge techniques like keratin capsule extensions, Spanish cold

technology, and bio-tape, Moura Beauty has also developed an extensive product line including tresses, hair clips, bangs, human hair extensions, and wigs.

Moura Beauty’s team comprises dedicated hair extension specialists, a skilled hair stylist-colorist capable of crafting any desired look, and a comprehensive nail

service, making it a full-service beauty studio.

The studio’s unique approach to customer care sets it apart. Each client enjoys the luxury of a private room, ensuring an exclusive and comfortable experience. This

commitment to excellence and personalized service is at the heart of Moura Beauty’s success.

This prestigious accolade at the International World Championship is a testament to Moura Beauty’s commitment to superior craftsmanship and innovation in the

field of hair extensions.

About Moura Beauty: Located in Duhail, Qatar, Moura Beauty is a premier studio specializing in hair extensions. With over 15 years of industry experience,

including a substantial footprint in the Arab market, the studio has earned international recognition for its expertise and innovative services.

For further information :

Contact: Moura Beauty, Al Duhail St, Doha, Qatar.

Zone 30, Street 850, Building 163

Phone Number: WhatsApp 00974 77005570