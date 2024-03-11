MotoGP Qatar GP: Bagnaia wins the opening round of the 75th World Championship

Earning the right for victory, reigning double MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia finished first at the Lusail Circuit once again.

Hotshot Italian driver Francesco Bagnaia won the highly anticipated first race of the 2024 MotoGP season, hosted on Sunday at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit.

After the race, the defending world champion credited his win to his team, stating, “We work in silence. We knew our potential and tried to do the maximum yesterday, knowing that it was important to change something for today’s race. And what we did this morning in the warm-up was important.”

Back on top, the young star returns to his winning ways ahead in the Championship standings after he finished faster than his title rivals.

Meanwhile, the fastest lap of the race went the way of rookie Pedro Acosta, who looked confident in the opening stage.

Acosta drove his way into sixth, parting Fabio Di Giannantonio and Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini.

This year’s race marked Qatar’s 21st MotoGP event as it joined the Grand Prix calendar in 2004.

Monster Energy Yamaha last won the Qatar MotoGP in 2021.

This season, there are over 20 international events planned and 777 points up for grabs across 21 Sprint and Grand Prix races.

Ahead of the final race, MotoGP 2023 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar was named the Best Grand Prix of 2023.

Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad voiced his satisfaction with the award.

Al Hamad said, “It is an honour to be acknowledged as the Best Grand Prix of 2023, and our team is dedicated to going beyond expectations to ensure an unforgettable experience for all.

“The excitement is building once again at MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 as we are witnessing the epitome of motorsport excellence right here at Lusail International Circuit. We are looking forward to the upcoming races and wishing the best of luck to all teams and riders,” Al Hamad added.

Voted across several categories to become the winner, the Qatar event was named the best by the Grand Prix Commission.

The award was presented Sunday before the season-opening 2024 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.