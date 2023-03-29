Milestone Messi scores 100th Argentina goal

The famed seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring again before nailing a hat-trick.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and rose past his 100-goal barrier against Curacao on Tuesday to become the first South American player to earn the legendary landmark.

Opening the scoring in the 20th minute with style, Messi launched the ball skillfully into the bottom corner of the net, just as he has done in countless cases in his long famed career.

The anointed GOAT nailed two more shots and become just the third player to hit over a century at the international level, joining rival Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Iran’s Ali Daei (109) in achieving the feat.

Argentina honor Leo Messi after reaching 100 goals for his country



(via @TyCSports)pic.twitter.com/CQxGU1q1ml — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2023

The milestone comes shortly after the 35-year-old became the second-ever player to score 800 career goals, joining Ronaldo once again.

Ronaldo holds the all-time record for career goals, including goals at the club and international levels.

At the Curacao match, Messi marked 174 senior appearances for Argentina in his career, another all-time record for the country.

Scoring his seventh hat trick for the national team, the Messi-led squad cruised past the unequal opponents 7-0 at Argentina’s Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium.

“You cannot describe Messi in words,” said fellow goalscorer Nicolas Gonzalez.

“He’s the best in the world, and he shows it match after match, day after day. Every time he touches the ball, he makes you smile,” Gonzalez added.

The friendly was Argentina’s second match since theatrically winning the Qatar World Cup against France.