PSG in pursuit of signing South Korea’s Kim Min Jae: reports 

This summer will be a blockbuster moment for the French giants as they seek to rebuild the squad after another Champions League elimination.

Paris Saint-Germain has set its eyes on another defender this summer as the Qatari-owned club seeks to sign Napoli’s superstar defender Kim Min Jae, according to reports by Foot Mercato.

Recognised for his soundness on the pitch and aggressive defence, the 26-year-old has been linked with several clubs thanks to his stellar performances with his Italian team.

Per the reports, PSG’s sporting advisor Luis Ocampos is in discussion to table offers for the South Korean footballer amid captain Marquinhos and Ramos reaching the twilight of their illustrious careers.

Recruited last summer for €18 million, Kim Min Jae will be available from 1-15 July, as quoted by Foot Mercato sources.

A clause contract stipulates that the footballer will be accessible to foreign clubs for around €45 million to €50 million, which has now increased due to his knack of being an essential piece of coach Luciano Spalletti’s defence.

At the same time, PSG is contesting for 16-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic for the upcoming Summer against Manchester City.

According to several reports, the Ligue 1 leaders will aim to match the price of €12m with bonuses included tabled by Man City for the Croatian footballer.

Marking three appearances for his national team at the U16 level against Armenia, Greece, and Slovenia, Vuskovic’s convicting physical stature has been deemed a force to reckon with on the backline of the pitch.

Presently, the PSG management is finding routes to retain Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and veteran Sergio Ramos.

Engulfed with a financial limit, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi communicated that steadiness would be needed to ensure balance for the squad for next season.

“We are working to keep them. We are going to analyse what we are doing and how to make sure we can continue to develop and do things properly,” Al-Khelaifi said on the contracts of Messi, Mbappe, and Ramos.

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich ended the Champions League wishes of PSG delivering a graceless moment for the Parisians.

The defeat has led to the question of whether the talents of the star players are being mismanaged at the club.

Called out by former Germany captain Philipp Lahm for not hitting his full potential at PSG, Mpabbe may be too valuable for the Parisian club.

“His talent is not being integrated (in the team),” Lahm said.

“In Munich he was merely waiting for the ball to fall to his feet. I am missing any imagination on how Mbappe’s career shall be made to blossom,” Lahm said in a column for the German newspaper Die Zeit.

The 2014 World Cup winner also addressed the handling of Messi with PSG as worthless.

“Messi is integrated in the Argentina team just like Mbappe in the France team. All for one and one for all. But his abilities (in Munich where PSG lost 2-0 on 8 March) were being deployed with no reason or target. Messi was helpless and desperate,” Lahm added.