Mexico’s World Cup squad 2022: Who made the El Tri spot?

Coach Tata Martino has selected his squad for their eighth consecutive World Cup in Qatar.

Known to be tough, Martino will lead a “more aged” team onto the pitch as he has chosen no player under the age of 23 has been chosen for the team other than Kevin Alvarez, who will turn 24 in January.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form for his club Pachuca and will be joined by veteran candidates such as Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, and Jesus Gallardo.

Undisputed goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will be the first choice for defending the box as the team will face score shooters Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.

Hector Herrera will be the man to captain the Mexicans, bringing a decade’s experience on and off the field.

Attending his third World Cup, the 32-year-old has over 100 caps for the El Tri and has scored ten international goals throughout his career.

The team will be absent of Jesus Tecatito as he broke his leg while training with his club team Sevilla in September.

The news was tragic to the Mexican team and fans, as Tecatito was the country’s most dynamic player.

Tecatito has recorded 71 caps and ten goals for the Mexican national team. He was also a part of the 2018 squad in Russia, who were pitted against world giants Brazil in the Round of 16.

On the frontlines, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez will be featured for the team without a notable star striker.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has been great for LA Galaxy and has been snubbed for unsaid reasons.

Mexico has competed in every World Cup since 1994. They qualified for Qatar by finishing second in CONCACAF, behind Canada and ahead of the United States.

El Tri will debut against Poland in Group C on a demanding road for the gold trophy as they will need to beat Messi’s Argentina and Salem Al-Dawsari’s Saudi Arabia.

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa (Club América)

Rodolfo Cota (León)

Alfredo Talavera (Juárez)

Defenders

Néstor Araújo (Club América)

Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)

Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

Héctor Moreno (Monterrey)

Jorge Sánchez (Ajax)

Johan Vásquez (Cremonese)

César Montes (Monterrey)

Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca)

Midfielders

Erick Gutiérrez (PSV)

Orbelin Pineda (Aek)

Héctor Herrera (Houston Dvnamo)

Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis)

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

Edson Álvarez (Ajax)

Luis Chávez (Pachuca)

Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo (Monterrey)



Forwards

Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

Henry Martín (Club América)

Raúl Jiménez (Wolves)

Alexis Vega (Chivas)