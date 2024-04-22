Qatar’s athletes shine at GCC Youth Games

Team Qatar excelled at the GCC Youth Games 2024 in Dubai, securing five medals, including two gold, two silver, and a bronze, across chess and athletics events.

Team Qatar, with their exceptional performance, clinched a total of five medals, including two gold, two silver, and a bronze, at the inaugural GCC Youth Games 2024 in Dubai on Saturday.

The first Gulf Youth Games witnessed a remarkable performance as Qatar prevailed, winning a gold medal and two silver medals in a chess event, while its teammates in athletics claimed one gold and a bronze.

In the U-14 class, Hamad Al Kawari won the gold medal in the Rapid Chess event, while his teammate, Ibraheem Al Janaahi, nailed the silver medal in the same class.

Meanwhile, in the women’s U-14 class, Willian Al Qassabi captured the silver medal.

In athletics, Qatar fixed two medals in the triple jump after Rakan Rashidi captured the gold, while his teammate Hamza Hashem won the bronze medal in the same class.

Competing alongside Gulf countries, Team Qatar’s medal total grew to 19, including eight gold, six silver, and five bronze.

The Gulf Youth Games was awarded to the UAE following a decision during the 97th Executive Board meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Olympic Committees, held last October in Oman.

After the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games and the Arab Games in Algeria, Taha Al-Kishry, Secretary General of the Oman Olympic Committee, expressed that the GCC needs more Olympic competitions.

“The Gulf athletes have shown good performance during the latest regional, continental, and international sporting events. We are looking for more medals and achievements during the forthcoming events including the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” Al-Kishry said.