Ghana reveals its 26-player World Cup squad

Ghana finally released its its 26-player roster, though some notable names are surprisingly missing.

Ghana’s full 26-player roster has been announced by manager Otto Addo as the Black Stars prepare to head to Doha.

After reducing the initial 55-man roster, Addo revealed his final team on Monday at a press conference in Accra.

The ultimate football governing organisation, FIFA is set to receive the final list from all teams on November 14 and will make the announcement the following day.

For this year, the head coach chose familiar faces that could likely dominate the field and take the African team past the round of 16.

Along with captain Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, the squad roster features Thomas Teye Partey of Arsenal, who will captain the Black Stars team in Qatar.

Premier League stars Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) are also called to represent their national team.

Joining them are Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, the top U20 player in Africa, is also on the team list, representing the African giants by hoisting the Red, Gold, and Green flag.

However, absence of in-form winger Joseph Paintsil and versatile player Jeffrey Schlupp from the flight to the Middle East is notable, and might take a toll on the team.

Likewise, Felix Afena-Gyan, a former player for AS Roma, was unexpectedly dropped from the team despite playing a crucial role in the playoff match against Nigeria in March.

Squad list

GOALKEEPERS

Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko SC) Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen) Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen)

DEFENDERS

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg) Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot) Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading FC) Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre) Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

MIDFIELDERS

Salis Abdul Samed (RC Lens) Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC) Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak) Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam) Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC) Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg)

ATTACKERS

Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon) Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes) Antoine Selorm Semenyo (Bristol City)