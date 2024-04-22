Lusail International Circuit commits to become a sustainable destination

The famed Qatar Circuit concentrates on five key areas to improve sustainability and ensure a more eco-friendly race for riders, teams, and spectators.

Qatar’s state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is taking its commitment to the environment seriously as it aims to offset the impact of its operations to provide a sustainable destination for fans and stakeholders alike.

The Qatar Circuit is not just talking about sustainability; it’s walking the talk as it has chosen to concentrate on five key areas, making significant strides towards a more eco-friendly race for riders, teams, and spectators.

LIC aims to reduce carbon emissions in green transport, waste management, food waste, lighting, and landscaping.

In green transport, 50 electric golf carts have been deployed around the circuit for the weekend to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Through a collaboration with Q-Rail, spectators are also encouraged to use public transport, including Doha’s metro and Lusail’s tram.

Event organizers estimate that up to 50% of spectators used Q-rail, reducing the number of people who used their own cars to get to the circuit.

LIC’s commitment to waste management goes beyond just having bins. They’ve implemented four waste separation streams throughout the venue, ensuring that the contents of each bin liner were meticulously segregated by hand at the compounds.

Throughout the race weekend, over 23,000 tons of organic material, five tons of plastic and PET, almost four tons of general waste, almost three-quarters of a ton of glass, and over one ton of metal were collected, sorted, and recycled.

Tackling food waste, LIC and MotoGP enjoy a partnership with Qatar’s Wa’hab, which collects all surplus food for redistribution to vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, for lighting, teams have worked hard to replace generators that powered lighting in 2023 with energy from solar power. This has significantly reduced diesel consumption compared to previous MotoGP events, and the amount of fuel ordered for track lighting has decreased by an impressive 85% year-on-year.

On the issue of landscaping, the LIC has invested heavily in landscaping to help improve the horticultural diversity of the circuit, firstly laying down 15,000 m2 of lawned grass, which helps to clean the air, trap carbon dioxide, and enhance the quality of the soil.

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and LIC commented on the sustainability transformation, stating, “As a hub of motorsport and entertainment in the Middle East, we’re proud to be leading the way in implementing sustainability strategies with our championship partners.”

“It’s important that the motorsport sector works collaboratively to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment and set new measurable targets as we collectively aim for net zero status,” he added.