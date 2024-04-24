AFC U23 Asian Cup: Teams get set to kick off quarter-final action

Qatar will kick off the quarter-finals on Thursday against 2016 winners Japan, with the hosts aiming to win the title for the first time.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 quarter-final action against 2016 winners Japan at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday, with several teams also aiming to make it en route to the final.

Earlier this week, Australia U23’s journey ended in a stalemate against hosts Qatar as both teams finished in a goalless draw.

The Australian U-23 team finished third in Group A after Qatar and Indonesia.

Only the top two from each group progressed to the quarter-finals.

The Qatar team has been on a winning streak, securing impressive victories over Indonesia and Jordan.

They have already stamped their ticket to the quarter-finals, showcasing that they have what it takes to win the tournament.

The 2020 champions Korea Republic will face debutants Indonesia at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, while Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia will square off at the Khalifa International Stadium in a repeat of the 2022 final.

Meanwhile, Friday’s second quarter-final will be between 2013 champions Iraq and 2018 runners-up Vietnam at the Al Janoub Stadium.

This year’s edition is unlike others as, besides the coveted trophy, the top three teams will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The fourth-placed side will face African side Guinea in a playoff for a possible fourth slot at the 2024 Games.